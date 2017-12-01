Qualcomm wants the iPhone X banned because it 'infringes', er, Palm patents

CHIPMAKER Qualcomm has responded to the news of Apple's countersuit by attempting to get the iPhone X banned in the US.

On Thursday, just hours after Apple filed a suit alleging that Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips infringe on eight of its battery patents, the tit-for-tat battle stepped up a notch with the launch of three new lawsuits.

These lawsuits allege that Apple is infringing 16 Qualcomm patents with the iPhone 7, 8, and X that run on AT&T and T-Mobile in the US, as well as the bigger-screened Plus models.

"Apple can import iPhones (regardless of who supplies the modems) that do not infringe the patents asserted in this action, but Apple has no inherent right to infringe Qualcomm's [non-standards essential patents] through the sale of its iPhones," Qualcomm said in its filing.

"Preventing such infringement, and thereby rewarding innovation, is the very purpose for which the patent system was designed."

The 16 patents in question relate to technologies ranging from RF transceivers and power-saving measures, multi-touch displays and, er, the user interface designed by Palm.

Specifically, Qualcomm is claiming that Apple copied webOS' card-based UI with the iPhone X's new multitasking interface.

"All of these Palm inventions—owned by Qualcomm—have vastly improved the functionality of mobile devices and the user experience, and all of them are widely found in Apple products without license or permission," the firm argues.

Qualcomm is seeking unspecified payments from Apple and for the court to make Apple stop using those technologies. What's more, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, the chipmaker has asked the US International Trade Commission to halt imports of iPhone X handsets using modems from Intel.

Apple hasn't commented on Qualcomm's latest move but said in its filing on Wednesday: "Apple's iPhone is the reason consumers fell in love with smartphones and this continues to push Apple to create and innovate with new products and technologies, such as iPhone X Face ID.

"Qualcomm's paid advertising makes wildly inflated claims about its role in the development of the smartphone, but the facts show that it was Apple that put an easy-to-use computer-phone in the palm of people's hands, not Qualcomm." µ