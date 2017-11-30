Trump Twitter takedown was an accident, says internet hero

Trump Twitter take down was just a 'mistake', says internet hero

NOT ALL HEROES wear capes, but the 28-year-old German chap who took down Donald Trump's Twitter deserves one, even though he says it was a mistake.

Bahtiyar Duysak, who describes himself an "ordinary guy" has been revealed as the man behind the Trump Twitter takedown, which happened while he was working as a contractor at the social media site.

Duysak managed to knock Trump off Twitter for 11 minutes, giving so-called liberal snowflakes a reprieve from his nonsense tweets about fake news, utterly unfounded claims, and pretty much unveiled support for right-wing nutters.

"I did a mistake, I confess," the Teutonic legend told CNNTech. "It's not like I was looking for something or planning to do it. It was in front of me, and I didn't do a good job, and I didn't double-check things."

Trump's account came Duysak's way after it was reported to Twitter by another user, and through a little technical fumbling he accidentally knocked the account offline, rather than deliberately silence Trump's tosspot tweeting.

So, sadly, the idea that Twitter has an internal group of people quietly trying to tackle the spread of reckless hate and bile is not one we can entertain anymore.

And such takedowns are against Twitter's policy, with the social network noting it wants to avoid such incidences in the future.

"We have taken a number of steps to keep an incident like this from happening again," a spokesperson said to CNN. "In order to protect our internal security measures we don't have further details to share at this time."

Twitter is under a fair bit of pressure to tackle the racist, inflammatory and hateful tweets that sully its once friendly platform.

But so far the only notable thing Twitter has done has been to increase the character count from 140 to 280, arguably giving neo-Nazis more scope to spout bile. 2017, eh, what a bloody year for morons. µ