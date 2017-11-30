Amazon is eyeing up your office with Alexa for Business

AFTER PRETTY much conquering the home smart assistant space, Amazon is looking to bring Alexa to a workplace near you.

Alexa for Business is in the pipeline with a series of launch partners already ready to bite your hand off for a piece of what may prove a very lucrative pie.

Alexa for Business would make teleconferencing that bit easier - look at the existing "drop-in" function on Echo. It would also play nicely with customer management and sales platforms making it easy to add data by and from voice.

As usual with enterprise software, there'd need to be an extra layer or five of security, especially when it comes to picking individual voiceprints and tailoring their access to the company system.

There'll more than likely be a separate Skills Marketplace for specialist apps. CNBC has obtained a list of sessions at tomorrow's AWS conference and they all speak to the idea that this is more than just speculation.

Titles listed include:

"Bring your Alexa to work. Voice enable your company"

"Building smart conference rooms with Alexa"

"New skills for Alexa for Business"

"Hack your office: Building the skills that help you at work"

Sounds pretty likely then that Amazon is going after the white-collar industrial revolution in tech.

Apple has Siri, Google has Assistant, Microsoft has Cortana as well as Alexa. All will be gunning for your companies pockets. Amazon and Microsoft have got into bed early and will start interacting Alexa with Cortana next year.

But with Alexa already dominating so many domestic environments, it's likely to be a trusted name when IT Managers start pitching to their bosses on the benefits of a voice-enabled office.

Plus, if Amazon for Business is to launch imminently, that means a head start in another sector.

Although Amazon's biggest source of revenue is its cloud offering (AWS), it is best known a consumer-facing brand. If it can get its feet under the table at the start of the voice assistant revolution, it could prove a second highly effective source of cash for its coffers. µ