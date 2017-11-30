Apple countersues Qualcomm alleging battery patent infringement

APPLE HAS FIRED a countersuit in the direction of chipmaker Qualcomm, alleging the firm's Snapdragon chips infringe on eight of its battery patents.

Earlier this year, Qualcomm accused Apple of infringing several patents related to enabling "high performance in a smartphone while extending battery life," and is attempting to get iPhones banned in the US as a result.

Apple at the time denied the claims and said that Qualcomm's patents were invalid, saying in a statement: "Qualcomm's illegal business practices are harming Apple and the entire industry."

This week, however, Apple revised its response to Qualcomm's complaint with accusations of its own.

The firm is alleging that it owns at least eight patents related to battery life that Qualcomm has violated, including patents related to making sure that each part of the phone's processor draws only minimum power needed to function, powering down parts of the processor when not needed, and ensuring that sleep and wake functions work better for the user.

Specifically, Apple says that Qualcomm's now-dated Snapdragon 800 and 820 processors - used in a number of Android phones from the likes of Google and Samsung - infringe on these patents, but Qualcomm is the only firm named in the countersuit.

"Apple began seeking those patents years before Qualcomm began seeking the patents it asserts against Apple in this case," the firm wrote in its complaint.

Apple is seeking monetary damages, but the exact amount has not yet been disclosed.

Apple's countersuit comes just weeks after Qualcomm accused Apple of sharing proprietary code with Intel.

In a lawsuit filed in California state count, Qualcomm claimed that Apple is in breach of a contract that governs the use of software needed to make chips work with other parts of a smartphone and claims the firm isn't allowing an audit to review how the iPhone maker handles Qualcomm's software

Qualcomm also claimed that Apple gave Intel access to key information about its technologies. It alleges that Apple asked it for confidential information about its chips and included an Intel engineer in the same email.

The chipmaker is seeking an award for "significant damages in an amount to be proven at trial." µ