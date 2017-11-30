EE's Hawk is a £150 Android handset with Cat 6 LTE support

UK MOBILE OPERATOR EE has launched the Hawk, an own-brand £150 handset that supports 4G speeds of up to 300Mbps.

While it's unlikely you'll see 300Mbps download speeds during everyday usage, EE claims that the Hawk, which supports Cat 6 LTE, has already reached speeds of 238Mbps on the firm's live network at Wembley Stadium.

Elsewhere, EE's iPhone lookalike packs a 5in 720x1080 screen, a 1.5GHz MediaTek 6750 octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage expandable via microSD, and a 13MP rear and 8MP front-facing camera setup.

It also has a 2,500mAh battery which EE claims will see you through 10 hours of use, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and NFC support.

The EE Hawk will ship running Android 7.1 Nougat, but the firm hasn't yet said whether it'll be upgraded to Oreo.

Sharon Meadows, Director of Devices from EE said: "We've built the most advanced mobile network in the UK and we want as many people as possible to enjoy the benefits. The Hawk gives customers superfast 4G+ speeds, 4G Calling and WiFi Calling, plus a range of features typically associated with flagship smartphones - all at a fraction of the price.

"We believe this latest addition to our EE-branded range offers one of the best value smartphone experiences available today - reinforcing our position as the number one for the latest handsets."

The EE Hawk will be available from 1 December for £149.99 on EE Pay As You Go or from £14.99 on a 24-month contract. Every Hawk will come with a free pair of JBL headphones, three months of free access to BT Sport and six months of free Apple Music.