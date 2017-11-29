The Inquirer

Facebook's creepy Captcha test is forcing users to upload selfies

Social network claims it's all in the name of security

Er, I don't think that's how you're supposed to do it
THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook has begun forcing users to upload a picture of their face in order to gain access to their account.

The request appears to be a new, creepy kind of Captcha authentication, and according to a screenshot shared on Twitter on Tuesday (below), the request reads: "Please upload a photo of yourself that clearly shows your face. We'll check it and then permanently delete it from our servers."

According to those that have seen the message, Facebook will lock you out of your account if you decide not to upload an image or upload an image it considers to be "invalid", a decision which can take it up to 72 hours.

In a statement given to Wired, a Facebook spokesperson said the photo test is intended to "help us catch suspicious activity at various points of interaction on the site, including creating an account, sending Friend requests, setting up ads payments, and creating or editing ads."

The company would not say when it started using the technique, but in a post on Reddit users reported getting the same prompt in April.

There, one user wrote: "Same happened with me today i submitted my photo then fb said we will email you in next 72 hours if it meets our requirement till then we disable your account for security reasons."

Another wasn't so forthcoming to Facebook's request, saying: "Since it wouldn't serve any practical purpose, and I don't trust facebook with my picture at all, I'm not going to post one, but still, I would like my account back as losing it means losing a variety of other accounts on different websites."

Other users on the Reddit thread wrote that Facebook had started forcing them to upload a new picture every time they tried to log in to the social network.

Maybe it's time to take heed of INQ's advice and delete your account instead. µ

