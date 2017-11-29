Google's AI will soon shame smartphone snoopers

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) will keep you safe from smartphone snoopers, as Google researchers have created a smart way to detect when people are sneaking a cheeky stare at your screen.

The search giant's researchers Hee Jung Ryu and Florian Schroff are to present their work on an "electronic screen protector" at the NIPS 2017 conference - be careful how you type that into your search engine.

Sounding a little like a tech-savvy spy's fevered dream, the technology uses AI-powered computer imaging and eye-tracking tech pick out cheeky bast-commuters and other people in your proximity trying to do a little more than snatch a glance at your Facebook update, photo sharing, or Tinder swiping.

Once the smart software detects a person doing some shameless screen staring, it will flip on the front-facing camera and frame their face with a target tool. Then to add embarrassment to the mix, the screen protector then displays the screen snooper vomiting a rainbow. Lovely.

Rather than rely on a cloud connection, the AI smarts are done locally on the phone, meaning the snooper detection happens in as little as two milliseconds. And the protector also appears to work in both bright and low light situations.

This is definitely an interesting way to use machine learning and AI smart technology, though as this is new research, don't go expecting to see it in a Pixel or Android phone anytime soon.

However, Google takes security pretty seriously, despite various malicious malware infiltrating Android's Play Store, and we wouldn't be surprised to see a form of the electronic screen protector eventually crop up in a new version of Android albeit with a few refinements.

At a time where it appears that creepy online behaviour can now spill into the physical world, we'd not be against more forms of AI tech that can keep our smartphone activity private, even if we're doing something as simple as Instagramming a perfect brunch. µ