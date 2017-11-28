Elon Musk denies he invented Bitcoin (again)

ELON MUSK continues to tell the world exactly what he isn't, and this time it's that he definitely isn't Satoshi Nakamoto.

A recent blog by a former intern at Musk's SpaceX suggested that the mysterious inventor of Bitcoin is "probably Elon".

With Bitcoin coming up to its 10th birthday next year, and exchange rates hurtling towards the $10,000 to 1 Bitcoin ratio, rumour and speculation is still rife over who Nakamoto is or are (after all, it could be a pseudonym for a group).

Describing Musk as a ‘polymath' and "today's Ben Franklin", which, in fairness is a pretty accurate description, he says that Musk's wide range of experience makes him a likely Nakamoto.

Gupta suggests that Musk's philanthropic, but deeply technical bent makes him a likely candidate and that he probably created it as a response to the financial downturn in 2008, to "solve the lack of trust in banks by creating a currency that doesn't need them."

He points to Musk's knowledge of C++ which he observed during their time together as another possible indicator.

But Musk has denied that the story is true on Twitter, even going so far as to say that he was sent some Bitcoin currency once and lost it. However, the Gupta blog post says that not having any Bitcoin isn't an excuse for not having invented it and that Musk is exactly the sort of person who would take on a pseudonym which is an anagram of "So a man took a shit".

Others have claimed to be Nakamoto, including Japanese American Dorian Prentice, and Australian Craig Wright. It's not clear if they are also claiming to be Spartacus, but as yet, nothing has been proven as to the identity of either.

Musk meanwhile continues to bat away accusations of who or what he is - ranging from the usual ‘alien' and ‘robot' through to the more ambitious ‘unused Sesame Street character' and ‘second coming of Jesus'.

He is, without doubt, the only tunnel-boring, pneumatic tube blasting, space-exploring, battery-building, car-designing, herd ploughing South African to have his own thrash metal tribute act called Raptor Command. µ