Epic Games is suing a child for cheating at its game

A 14-YEAR-OLD video gamer is being sued by the developers of a game alleging that he cheated.

Epic Games (yes, the same ones that had a huge data leak) is taking the Fortnite Battle Royale player to court for using software to give him the edge over fellow players in a multi-player rumble.

The alleged cheat, one of two that are being hauled over the coals by the company has taken out the ultimate sanction in return, however. He's told his Mum.

Momma is not happy and has accused Epic of using a teenager as a scapegoat for a much larger group of cheaters - most of whom just received a ban.

She argues that the company has no proof that the modification took place.

She also points to the EULA (the terms and conditions of play) that state a minor must have permission from a parent or guardian to play. She denies giving him permission to create any of the fourteen accounts that he was banned under.

"It is my belief that due to their lack of ability to curve cheat codes and others from modifying their game, they are using a 14-year-old child as a scapegoat to make an example of him," she states in her letter, as shown to TorrentFreak.

She adds that instead of going after the cheaters, Epic should be targeting sites that offer warez in the first place (a bit like going after the dealer, not the addict, really).

She emphasises that given that the game is free-to-play, there was no question of loss of revenue for the company.

A slight issue that may trip him up is that he shows other people in a YouTube video how to find the code injection for the game for themselves, and that may be his undoing.

His Mother, on the other hand, wants the whole case chucked out.

Epic hasn't commented further, and it is not clear whether the company knew it was targeting a minor when it sued. That's a treat yet to come.

Given that in the eighties there were pages and pages of game hacks (usually requiring you to type the extra code in by hand), this is not a new problem and why anyone thinks this is a case worthy of suing is just, frankly, bibble. µ