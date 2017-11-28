Majority of Android apps secretly guzzle data to track users

ANDROID APPS may be hunting your data down like some form digital deer as researchers claim more than three in four apps contain third-party tracking tools.

In a study conducted by Yale University's Privacy Lab in conjunction with Exodus Privacy, apps like Tinder, Uber, Twitter, Skype and Spotify were found to be using "clandestine surveillance software that is unknown to Android users at the time of app installation".

This software can do anything from tracking users' locations, as one would expect with the likes of Uber and Tinder, through to sucking up data on behavioural analytics and using the skimmed information to target adverts at users.

Some 25 trackers out of the 44 known by Exodus were found in these apps, and a hefty 75 per cent of the 300 plus apps the research analysed were found to contain signatures of trackers.

Further stoking the fires of conspiracy and Big Brother syndrome, the researchers noted that there may be apps seen as 'clean' and tracker-free that simply contain trackers the security and privacy world don't know about yet. Kinda makes you feel a bit paranoid.

A lot of the popular apps contain Google's own Crashlytics, which, as the name would suggest, analyses app crashes. This isn't so bad.

But other trackers like FidZup have previously used tracking tech to detect the presence of mobile phones through ultrasonic tones, though FidZup noted it's no longer using this massively invasive technique.

FaceGrok, on the other hand, can creepily recognise faces caught in the view of a camera, and while it doesn't transmit that data it could be modified to do so.

The big problem with these trackers is they're wrapped in apps as a form of 'black box' making them difficult to spot.

And before you Apple fans point and laugh, the researchers said iOS' App Store also suffers from this deficiency, making it hard to analyse and audit tracking tools.

"Many of the same companies distributing Google Play apps also distribute apps via Apple, and tracker companies openly advertise Software Development Kits (SDKs) compatible with multiple platforms," the researchers explained.

Some may shrug and simply put this tracking down as the price you pay for a host of free apps and convenient services, facilitating everything from pickups to hookups. Afterall, there's no shortage of Android-related tracking stories.

But the researchers aren't convinced: "Android users, and users of all app stores, deserve a trusted chain of software development, distribution, and installation that does not include unknown or masked third-party code.

"Scholars, privacy advocates and security researchers should be alarmed by the data, and can provide further analysis now that these findings and the Exodus platform have been made public."

Such tracking can lead to annoying adverts on one side to full breaches of privacy on the other, so a little more transparency on what exactly apps can track, beyond a quick pop-up box, will likely be needed to tackle the rather clandestine snooping. µ