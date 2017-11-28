Razer Phone proves tougher than the Nextbit Robin in torture tests

THE NEWLY-RELEASED Razer Phone has quickly fallen into the hands of torture-tester JerryRigEverything but has thankfully fared better than its predecessor.

The Razer Phone is the spiritual successor Nextbit Robin, with the gaming outfit acquiring the cloud-focused smartphone maker earlier this year. We're assuming Razer didn't watch JerryRigEverything's durability test before the buyout, as the Robin quickly fell to pieces when put under pressure.

The firm's new smartphone, which it is touting as the 'ultimate handset for gamers', has become the latest smartphone to be put through the same torture tests.

The Razer Phone's LCD screen, which comes coated in Corning's now-dated Gorilla Glass 3, was the first component to be put to the test. Using Moh's hardness picks the screen started scratching at level 6, which is fairly average for a phone of this calibre. The handset's metal sizes and fingerprint scanner didn't resist scratching quite so easily, although the latter still performed as it should after the gouging.

The screen also survived the somewhat pointless burn test, which sees JerryRigEverything expose the 120Hz panel to a lighter flame.

While the Nextbit Robin easily snapped in half during the bend test, the Razer Phone - thanks to its aluminium unibody construction - managed to hold up, although it showed some signs of strain at its power and volume buttons, which cracked during the test. The handset was fully functional afterwards, though.

The smartphone's camera also proved a weak point, with the test revealing that its lens glass can be easily scratched by a razor blade, unusual for a high-end smartphone.

Earlier this year, JerryRigEverything put HTC's U11 through its paces and the smartphone didn't fare as well as Razer's debut effort. When pressure was put on the squeezable smartphone, the HTC U11 easily bent, before the front glass of the smartphone smashed and the LCD display failed. µ