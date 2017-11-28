iOS 11 users complain of another annoying autocorrect glitch

THERE'S YET ANOTHER frustrating keyboard bug plaguing users of iOS 11 that sees the word "it" automatically corrected to "I.T".

As reported by MacRumours, "hundreds" of iOS 11 users have moaned about the annoying glitch, which has reportedly been affecting iPhone users since the update was first released in September.

While INQ hasn't been able to replicate the bug, those affected have complained that when they type "it" into a text field, the keyboard first shows "I.T" as a QuickType suggestion. After tapping the space key, the word "it" automatically changes to "I.T" without actually tapping the predictive suggestion.

"I know that I can simply turn off autocorrect, but I actually want it on for most purposes," one user whined on the Apple Support Forums.

"I have confirmed that it isn't a shortcut that someone set up as a joke. I have also Reset the dictionary. I have also powered my phone off and on several times. It is maddening! If you didn't know, you use the word 'it' quite a few times in emails an [sic] texts.:

Others claim the issue is also affecting the word "is", which is autocorrecting to "I.S", while one user on Apple's forums said "we" is correcting to "W.E".

"Mine has been doing the same with the word 'we', my phone keeps correcting it to 'W.E' and it's really driving me bananas. I've tried resetting the dictionary, making text shortcuts, installing the latest patch and force resetting my phone, nothing is working..."

Apple hasn't yet acknowledged the issue. However, some users have suggested that a temporary workaround is to tap Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement and enter "it" as both the phrase and shortcut, although some have said this doesn't fix the issue.

If this doesn't fix it for you, there's the less-than-ideal solution of toggling off autocorrect altogether.

This issue comes just weeks after Apple was forced to address a similar bug that caused the letter "i" to autocorrect to "A[?]" on iOS 11 and later. A fix was included in iOS 11.1.1. µ