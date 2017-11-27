LG G7 could arrive in January to challenge Samsung's Galaxy S9

KOREAN PHONE MAKER LG is said to be "considering" a January launch for its next flagship smartphone in a bid to better challenge the Galaxy S9.

So says Business Korea, which reports that the firm is pondering a potential January unveiling for LG G7 following reports that Samsung will show off the Galaxy S9 at next year's CES.

The success of last year's G6 is also playing a part in the decision, according to the report. It notes that LG's 2016 flagship went on sale a month before many of its big-name competitors, including the Galaxy S8, which saw the handset "enjoy some first mover effects."

If talk of a January launch is on the money, it's likely the LG G7 will debut at CES which takes place from 9 January - 12 January.

Although a launch could be just over a month away, we don't yet know much about the so-called LG G7. Online murmurs claim that the smartphone could pack the same Snapdragon 845 processor that's tipped to power the Galaxy S9.

However, earlier reports said that Samsung will have first dibs on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 845 CPU. Russian tipster Eldar Murtazin claimed that Samsung had bagged the entire first production run of the new chipset, with other OEMs getting access to the 845 at a later date.

The LG G7 is also expected to pack a Galaxy S8-esque OLED display which could pack an integrated fingerprint scanner. µ