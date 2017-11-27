Police could soon have the power to nick deviant drones

WHOOP WHOOP. That's the sound of the police.....seizing your drone. Or at least it soon could be as the UK government's new Drone Dill wants to give coppers the legal right to confiscate drones.

The draft bill, scheduled for publishing in Spring 2018, proposes that officers should have the authority to force drone pilots to ground their flying gadgets if they've been buzzing around areas deemed illegal for drone flying.

Rozzers would be able to confiscate the whole drone or parts of it in order to prove the pilots had committed a drone offence like flying above a prison.

Assistant Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, who basically heads-up the police's dealings with deviant drones, noted that pilots shouldn't take this stuff lightly.

"Police officers will use all available powers to investigate reports of criminal misuse of drones and seek the appropriate penalty," she said, no doubt in an authoritative yet informative fashion so beloved of the UK's constabulary.

"Do not take this lightly - if you use a drone to invade people's privacy or engage in disruptive behaviour, you could face serious criminal charges."

To go alongside this boost in police power, the Drone Bill proposes pilots take safety awareness tests, register drones over 250g, avoid flights near airports or above 400 feet and use apps so they can ensure their planned flights are safe and legal.

Some of this may seem a little heavy-handed, in much the same way as the government attempts to legislate surveillance.

But there's plenty of people who are just dumb with technology, so some stringent rules and guidelines may go some way to stopping blithering idiots from causing further aviation chaos.

And, to be fair to the police, they do need a way to tackle enterprising criminals from using drones to drop drugs into prisons as not every clink can have a drone-killing forcefield.µ