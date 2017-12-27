Top 10 most read stories of 2017: Brazzers phone, NES Classic hack, iPhone X and more
HERE AT INQ, we'll be glad to see the back of 2017. Not only has this been the year of Donald 'covfefe' Trump, Brexit, sexual predators and Bake Off spoilers, here in the world of technology we've seen some of the most devastating cyber attacks of all time, yet more Windows 10 dramas, never-ending legal battles and warnings that artificial intelligence (AI) is now so advanced that it could be the cause of World War III.
Of course, it's not all been bad news. This year has also witnessed huge breakthroughs in areas such as 5G, Blockchain and quantum computing, AMD's long-awaited comeback and the launch of hundreds of exciting gadgets from the likes of the iPhone X to the Eve V convertible.
We've rounded up the top 10 most read news stories from 2017 below. µ
Brazzers reveals Peach, its imaginary jazz phone
Hands-free onanism is the way ahead
NES Classic can be hacked to play 700 games, but you might as well burn your receipt
Who cares about guarantees and warranties?
Microsoft says its best not to fiddle with its Windows 10 group policies (that don't work)
'Ah - yes - we're ignoring your wishes for a reason there, leave it alone'
iPhone X official with Super Retina OLED display, Face ID support
Oh, yeah, and there's Animoji
Netflix-backed anti-piracy alliance forces shutdown of popular Kodi add-ons
Hollywood powerhouse strong-arms closure of urlresolver and Colossus repository
DeepMind AI learns to act aggressively when it doesn't get its way
Sound like anyone you know?
AMD claims imminent Radeon RX Vega 4GB cards will match Nvidia's 11GB GTX 1080 Ti
Oh, really?
The Linux Foundation responds to Wikileaks' CIA hacking revelations
Firm says open source nature of OS makes it more secure than closed system
Google is shutting down Hangouts API as it lures consumers towards Allo and Duo
Quietly kills off another bit of Google+ history
Intel: 10nm Cannon Lake PCs will start shipping in 2017
Chipmaker pledges that Moore's Law is alive and well
