Black Friday: Woman buys iPhone bargain and is sold 11 potatoes (plus charger)

A CAUTIONARY TALE this Black Friday morn.

A - shall we say, "naive" - woman has uploaded a video of herself complaining after she bought a black market iPhone only to discover she'd been made to look a complete spud.

The Milwaukee resident (we'll call her Desiree*) told LiveLeak that she had gone to visit a "Black Friday Sale" in the back of a black van decorated with balloons. (yes, really).

"They have everything you could name: clothes, shoes, watches, purse, bundles of hair, DVDs, CDs — everything — phones, laptops." she said

Psychometric Testing? Brains?

'Desiree' asked about an iPhone 6 and was shown a phone. The scammer even made a call on it and explained it was already activated with the first bill due in mid-December.

She bought it for $100. Obviously - a deal like that only comes along once in a while saute-kit, right?

Wrong.

"The box is heavy, and I get home, AND THIS N***** SOLD ME A BOX OF POTATOES!" she beltched angrily.

"A box of potatoes for $100 this n***** gave me one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven cut up potatoes. I am not kidding."

Best bit though? He included the charger. Well. OK. He didn't include the charger. He included a charger. For an Android phone.

"What the heck am I supposed to do with this!? I am so hurt right now imma have to go to jail, imma go outside and imma find these old n******. What am I supposed to do with — oh you almost made me cuss."

There wasn't even a protective jacket.

Clearly, Desiree doesn't understand that ‘n***** is, in itself a 'cuss'. But when she gets her hands on him he'll have had his chips. Ah well, maybe she didn't have her wits about her because she was baked at the time.

That's where the story ends, but it's a good reminder to us all, who are relatively new to this Black Friday lark, that even people who should know better, don't and the golden rule is… if it seems to good to be true, it probably, almost definitely, certainly is.

That's quite enough potato waffle. For some real Black Friday bargains, you can check out our guide here. µ

*it's a variety of potato, mash-for-brains