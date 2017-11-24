Firefox will soon warn users when visiting hacked websites

MOZILLA IS JOINING FORCES with Have I Been Pwned to notify users of its Firefox browser when they visit a website that has been hacked.

The new feature, dubbed 'Breach Alerts', will throw up warning notifications if a user's credentials have been involved in a recent data breach, such as the recent mega-breach at Uber which affected 57 million users of the service.

These pop-ups will carry a 'Learn More' link which will take users to a support page containing documentation about data breaches. Breach Alerts will also offer Firefox users an opt-in service to get notified of future data breaches via email.

"This is an addon that I'm going to be using for prototyping an upcoming feature in Firefox that notifies users when their credentials have possibly been involved in a data breach," Mozilla developer Nihanth Subramanya wrote in his Github repository. "I chose to make it a legacy addon to make it easy to port into Mozilla-central in the future - it will likely involve window manipulation code."

Have I Been Pwned, founded by Australian cybersecurity expert Troy Hunt, will provide the data for Breach Alerts, with the website currently home to 4.8 million pinched credentials from 252 separate websites. Hunt confirmed via a tweet that the feature is in the works.

As many people have now worked out, yes, we're doing some awesome things with @mozilla and @haveibeenpwned 😎 https://t.co/UFW0CNLGtk — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) November 22, 2017

It's not yet clear when the feature will be rolled out to all Firefox users, but it can be downloaded now from the Github website.

News of this upcoming feature comes just weeks after Mozilla launched its Firefox Quantum browser, which promises to be twice as fast as previous Firefox releases and even speedier than Google's Chrome browser.

News of this upcoming feature comes just weeks after Mozilla launched its Firefox Quantum browser, which promises to be twice as fast as previous Firefox releases and even speedier than Google's Chrome browser.

Mozilla boasts: "It's fast. Really fast. Firefox Quantum is over twice as fast as Firefox from six months ago, built on a completely overhauled core engine with brand new technology stolen from our advanced research group, and graced with a beautiful new look designed to get out of the way and let you do what you do best: surf a ton of pages, open a zillion tabs, all guilt free because Firefox Quantum uses less memory than the competition."