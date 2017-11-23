iPhone SE 2 set to launch next year with Touch ID, A10 CPU
Wistron is reportedly gearing up to begin production
APPLE IS PLANNING to release a successor to the "affordable" iPhone SE in 2018, according to reports.
Taiwanese publication CENS (us neither) reports that Wistron, one of Apple's main manufacturing partners, is planning to build a new factory in India in order to ensure it has the production capacity to build the iPhone SE 2.
The report doesn't give an exact release date but claims that mass production os the so-called iPhone SE 2 will begin in the first quarter, likely a sign that it'll launch around mid-2018.
Not much is known about the upcoming iPhone, but CENS says it probably won't be that different to the original iPhone SE - once the best selling smartphone in the UK - with Apple set to equip the device with the same 4in display and a Touch ID sensor baked into the home button.
The handset will reportedly be available with a choice of 32GB or 128GB storage.
Earlier rumours also claimed the upcoming handset would pack 2GB RAM and Apple's A10 chipset, putting it roughly on par with the iPhone 7 specs-wise. There's also talk that the SE 2 will feature a 12MPrear camera, 5MP front camera and a slightly larger 1,700 mAh battery.
Once it arrives, Apple's iPhone SE 2 will reportedly fetch $450 (around £340). The original iPhone SE was available. µ
INQ Latest
Black Friday: INQ's guide to the best deals, bargains and free stuff
Own Black Friday with our list of this year's best offers
iPhone SE 2 set to launch next year with Touch ID, A10 CPU
Wistron is reportedly gearing up to begin production
Intel is dropping support for legacy BIOS
The move is set to happen by 2020
iPhone X deals, specs and news: Apple shipping times improve to 'one to two weeks'
You'll definitely be able to get one in time for Christmas