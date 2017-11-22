Uber covered up ransom payment after 57m riders and drivers had data hacked

UBER IS practising its ‘Mea Culpa' once again, as it was revealed that a massive data breach, deliberately hidden under the leadership of now-ousted CEO Travis Kalanick, exposed the data of 57 million drivers and users of its crapsicab service.

Bloomberg reports that Kalanick paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the data it collected and then failed to warn potential victims.

No social security, credit card or trip info was taken but names and addresses were accessed.

It's understood that the decision to disguise the hack was made at a time when Uber was already fighting several claims of privacy violations in the US. Similar concerns have been amongst those which led to Uber having its licence removed in London - a decision which it is currently preparing to appeal, but this new revelation won't help inspire confidence in TfL which made the decision.

Uber's Chief Security Officer Joe Sullivan has been removed from his post for his part in the cover-up.

"None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it," new Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshah, said in a statement. "We are changing the way we do business."

"At the time of the incident, we took immediate steps to secure the data and shut down further unauthorised access by the individuals," Khosrowshahi said. "We also implemented security measures to restrict access to and strengthen controls on our cloud-based storage accounts."

Although Uber's reputation continues to wobble through these continuing revelations, it continues to be almost evangelically popular with users, though recent figures show it is actually losing ground to rival Lyft.

Regulators question whether issues such as driver working conditions, passenger safety and of course, data security are being taken seriously enough and although Khosrowshahi's appointment may put some minds at rest when revelations like this come back to the fore, it all counts for nothing.

Uber has told customers that there is "no evidence of fraud or misuse tied to the incident." and for drivers, it has offered free credit protection monitoring and identity theft protection, just in case.

This is positive and reflect's Uber's public desire to change its tarnished image, but it still leaves us wondering how many more skeletons the new CEO will find in Kalanick's corner office closet. µ