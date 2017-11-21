Foldable Samsung Galaxy X smartphone support page leak suggests imminent release

RUMOURS that Samsung is to unveil a foldable smartphone named the Galaxy X have been firmed up after a support page for the handset was leaked online.



Spotted only weeks after it was certified by Korean authorities, the tech support page lists a product named ‘SM-G888N0', a code that isn't already linked to an existing Samsung product, and which has previously been strongly connected with Galaxy X rumours.



If that wasn't enough to convince you that the rumours were true, there's been plenty of other inklings that suggests Samsung will soon be releasing a smartphone with a bendable screen. For starters, it's not like we haven't seen this sort of tech from Samsung before. The company has shown off bendable OLED display prototypes at trade shows in the past, so we know it is capable of producing such innovation.



Back in January, a loose-lipped source close to Samsung claimed that the company would be releasing a flexible handset called the Galaxy X, and also known as 'Project Valley', that will fold out and transform into a 7in tablet. The source said Samsung had been experimenting with smartphones that tuck the screen inside when folded, but concluded that users "may find it inconvenient to unfold the phones every time they want to use them".



There's also some stronger evidence than hearsay flying around. The Korean firm has also produced patents revealing what the handset is expected to look like, with a hinge allowing it to be folded rather like a wallet.



According to the internet rumour mill, Samsung is believed the handset could be unveiled at the CES show in Las Vegas in January. However, sources close to Samsung have said that the Galaxy X will be announced in the third quarter of 2017.



Samsung isn't the only one rumoured to be experimenting with foldable screens. Separate rumours claim that LG is planning to produce 100,000 foldable devices in Q4 this year. Sources claim that LG has more advanced outward folding tech than Samsung, but adds that the firm may let other companies tap its technology rather than use it for its own products. µ