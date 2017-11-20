LONDON BUSES are now powered by coffee.

Yes, you read that correctly.



Thanks to a new initiative, a tech start-up called Bio-bean - who is able to create a biofuel by blending oil extracted from coffee waste with diesel - has added its magic formula to the public transport fuel supply in London from today to reduce emissions across the city



Transport for London (TfL) has increasingly turned to using biofuels, and Bio-bean said Londoners create 200,000 tonnes of waste from coffee annually. But by processing a B20 biofuel from used grounds it collects from coffee shops and factories, Bio-bean said it can produce enough coffee oil to power one bus for a year (that's just over 2.55 million cups of coffee - blended with diesel).



"It's a great example of what can be done when we start to reimagine waste as an untapped resource," bio-bean founder Arthur Kay said.

Bio-bean employs an industrialised process to recycle waste coffee grounds into advanced biofuels, which are a clean, cheap, local and sustainable alternative to imported fuels ­ often burning hotter and for longer than conventional fuels.

The company's factory in Cambridgeshire sees that the waste coffee grounds go through a variety of complex processes to turn them into useful and highly calorific advanced biofuels, eliminating the need to burn imported, expensive and dirty wood and coal, which is obviously no good for the environment.

The startup is also able to create Coffee Logs using this process, which can then be used in wood-fired stoves, pizza ovens, or smoking ovens. They can also be used for outdoor heating, and could potentially save you a fortune if they hit the big time. µ