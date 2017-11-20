Apple's iMac Pro will pack an A10 Fusion coprocessor, 'Hey, Siri' support

APPLE IS SET to release the iMac Pro before the end of the year, and thanks to a couple of developers who have been digging around in Apple's BridgeOS 2.0 software package, we've learned what updates this new model will bring.



According to a series of tweets over the weekend from Johnathan Levin and Steve Troughton-Smith, it appears that the iMac Pro will feature an ARM coprocessor in the form of an A10 Fusion chip. If this is correct, it would be the first time Apple has shoved an A-series chip designed by itself in a Mac device.

Troughton-Smith noted on Twitter that the A10 Fusion chip would let "Apple experiment with tighter control" of macOS, without frustrating developers and users.



He goes on to tweet that the A10 Fusion chip in the iMac Pro could be used for an always-on "Hey, Siri," feature, something that's not currently seen on the macOS version of Siri.

Looks like the iMac Pro's ARM coprocessor is arm64 🤔 Seems to handle the macOS boot & security process, as expected; iMac Pro lets Apple experiment with tighter control without the rest of the userbase freaking out. More info & download here: https://t.co/wmbNeVSEZX — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) November 18, 2017

Perhaps terrifyingly, the developer mentions that the code appears to show the chip will run this feature even when the iMac Pro is turned off.



The developers' findings don't come as too much of a surprise. Back in February, Bloomberg reported at Apple was designing a new ARM-based chip destined for future Mac laptops that would take on more of the functionality currently handled by Intel processors.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the new processor was internally codenamed T310, and would handle some of the computer's low-power tasks, to work alongside Intel's offerings.



It seems much more likely that those rumours are true now that the developers have found evidence of its existence in software package source code. But how the A10 Fusion chip will work in the iMac Pro compared to other coprocessor technology Apple has used remains a mystery, for now. µ