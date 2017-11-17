Intel unveils new modems in bid to fuel 5G adoption

CHIPMAKER Intel has shown off a new range of internet modems in a bid to accelerate the development of 5G.

The firm hopes its new Intel XMM 800 series chips, new radio commercial modems and XMM 7600 LTE modem will transform the adoption of 5G.

It's also just completed a full end-to-end 5G call using its latest-generation silicon, something it believes is a key development for the next generation of mobile connectivity.

And the Intel XMM 7560 modem, which was unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2017 back in February, has finally achieved gigabit-class speeds.

Intel said 5G needs a cloud-ready, virtualized network, and the company is on track to achieve this with its end-to-end 5G connectivity modem.

The firm's roadmap will be a core focus for the company over the next few years. Intel's XMM 8000 series, which is the firm's family of commercial 5G multi-mode modems, is at the heart of the plan.

Operating on sub-6GHz and millimetre wave global spectrum bands, the modems will allow everything from phones to driverless cars to be connected to 5G networks.

Intel XMM 8060 is listed as the company's first 5G modem capable of delivering multi-mode support for devices. It also delivers 2G, 3G and 4G legacy modes, and is expected to ship in mid-2019.

Intel XMM 7660 is its latest LTE modem and delivers Cat-19 capabilities as well as support for speeds of up to 1.6 gigabits per second. It sports multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO), carrier aggregation and a range of band support.

The company has confirmed that the 5G modem is successfully making calls over 28GHz bands, and the Intel mobile Trial Platform is being used in 5G trials across the world.

Dr. Cormac Conroy, corporate vice president and general manager of the communication and devices group at Intel, said: "Intel is committed to delivering leading 5G multi-mode modem technology and making sure the transition to 5G is smooth.

"Our investments in a full portfolio of modem technologies and products are critical to achieving the vision of seamless 5G connectivity."

Sandra Rivera, senior vice president and general manager of the network platforms group at Intel, added: "Today's wireless networks are the equivalent of data driving down a single-lane highway; tomorrow's will need to serve as a multi-lane superhighway as data moves at warp speed with 5G networks.

"Our roadmap progress shows how Intel is moving at gigabit speeds to help the industry create this superhighway and benefit from the speed, capacity and low latency that 5G promises."

Ravi Palepu, global head of telco solutions at Virtusa, is a big believer in the future of this technology. He said: "5G is seeking to provide a number of key improvements; including greater speed, lower latency and increased capacity.

"Practically speaking, these benefits should mean 5Gwill not only enable users to do things like download a full HD movie in under 10 seconds, but also accommodate the huge volume of traffic expected to be created by the billions of devices that will connect to the IoT over the coming years.

"If it fulfils its potential, 5G customers should have the perception of both limitless bandwidth and continuous availability. On top of this, 5G is aiming to be more cost-effective for operators, as it should reduce network energy usage by up to 90%. If 5G manages to deliver on these promises, we can certainly consider it a success."

According to earlier rumours, Apple is testing modems from Intel to include in its 2018 iPhones. µ