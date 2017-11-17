Elon Musk's Tesla just got hit with a juggernaut

Despite what you Herd, Elon's got a semi on

NON-ASPHYXIATING auto erotica designer Elon Musk has unveiled his company's first battery-powered articulated lorry.

The Tesla Semi-Trailer is designed to get some of the high-polluting diesels that criss-cross the USA's arteries off the road, with a range of 500 miles on a single charge.

Musk stepped out of the truck to address fans at a one-man version of Top Gear telling them "It's not like any truck you've ever driven."

The INQUIRER team can bear this out. None of us have ever driven a truck.

The Tesla Semi can do 0-60mph in 20 seconds with an 80,000lb load aboard (that's about 36,290kg, metric fans). Given that's the highest payload allowed on a US highway, anything from here on is about making it faster and go further - if the hype is true, this is a practical alternative to the traditional articulated lorry.

Plus it looks like it came straight out of the set of Tron-Voy, a film that surely must be inevitable.

In true Silicon Valley style, there was also a "just one more thing" in the form of the truck's payload - a Tesla Roadster capable of hitting 100mph in just 4.2 seconds and with a battery range of 620 miles.

Mr Musk compared travelling in traditional cars as like driving "a steam engine with a side of quiche" in comparison. Because that's just how his kooky mind works.

He's probably worked out the velocity of quiche and everything.

The new truck will hit the roads in 2019, with the Roadster to follow in 2020.

Musk will need for this to go right, however, as despite his other interests going great guns, the tycoon has been camping out at the assembly plant for his Tesla 3 car which is now spectacularly behind schedule.

Production problems have been blamed, with the suggestion that the issue is surrounding the batteries, which are the linchpin of the entire Musk philosophy, thus making his investors a bit nervous as back orders pile up. µ