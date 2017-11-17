Netflix-backed anti-piracy alliance forces shutdown of popular Kodi add-ons

AN ANTI-PIRACY ALLIANCE whose members include Amazon and Netflix have forced the shutdown of a number of popular Kodi add-on services.

TorrentFreak reports that developers jsergio123 and The_Alpha, responsible for add-ons including urlresolver, metahandler, Bennu and DeathStreams, announced overnight that they will be shutting down their Kodi creations.

Sorry to say but I am stopping all development of the urlresolver, metahandler, and my other addons. I am not responsible for covenant and bennu but colossus has agreed to delete the repo too. — jsergio123 (@jsergio123) November 15, 2017

If I ever decide to develop anything related to kodi then it will only 100% legal stuff — jsergio123 (@jsergio123) November 15, 2017

British Kodi addon developer The_Alpha revealed to TV Addons that he had been targeted by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), and has since ceased all Kodi add-on development.

The developer received a hand-delivered letter to his UK home from the Hollywood anti-piracy powerhouse.

"This letter is addressed to you by companies of the six-major United States film studios represented by the Motion Picture Association (MPA), namely Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc., Disney Enterprises, Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Universal City Studios LLLP and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Netflix, Inc. and Amazon Studios LLC (represented by MPA via the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE)), Sky UK Limited, and The Football Association Premier League Limited," it reads.

"We are writing to you concerning your development, distribution and/or involvement in the operation of certain third party Kodi add-ons under the moniker 'The Alpha'. The infringing add-ons provide unlawful access to protected copyright works, including works owned by, or exclusively licensed to, the Content Companies."

The letter also notes The_Alpha's involvement in the popular Colossus Kodi add-0on repository, which also shut down on Thursday taking dozens of popular add-ons with it.

News of this crackdown comes just a day after a joint initiative between Electrical Safety First and the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) found that illicit streaming devices fail to comply with safety regulations and pose "substantial" fire and electrical risks to consumers. µ