Lady Chatterley joins Tinder to talk smut with real swipers

IF YOU needed any more evidence that artificial intelligence (AI) experiments are getting even more esoteric, then try this for size: Lady Chatterley has a Tinder profile.

The eponymous heroine of DH Lawrence's racy novel, once banned as pornography, has now been given a new virtual persona as a possible Tinder date.

The idea came from artist Libby Heaney who has programmed "her" to communicate with real men looking for a hook-up, using only her dialogue from the book.

The resulting artwork is called Lady Chatterley's Tinderbot and will be exhibited at the Lowry Arts Centre, Salford from Saturday.

Heaney's website explains as only an artist can: "Inspired in part by a MacKinnon's text 'Love Machines and the Tinder Bot Bildungsroman' and following an experimental method of deconstruction, Lady Chatterley's Tinderbot explores love in a post-digital age by bringing together humans and non-humans and pre- and post-digital love machines, namely the literary novel and Tinder."

The art consists of 800 conversations, mostly from Lady-C but also from her impotent husband Clifford and the man-with-the-wood gamekeeper Mellors.

They are displayed in an installation with interactive touchscreens, but there will also be a book showing the conversations in their entirety. But if you get to the Lowry you'll also get an immersive experience.

"While the conversations are showing, descriptive parts of Lady Chatterley's Lover are played aloud, critiquing the conversations on the screen and reminding us that while the technologies that disseminate love may have changed, human nature perhaps hasn't."

The juxtaposition runs deeper than just Tinder. The whole thing matches the primaeval sexual appetites of man (or woman) and the world of quantum computing.

"The artwork was made through a research project ran through the Systems Research Group at the Royal College of Art investigating how one can use a geometrical structure from quantum computing - the Bloch sphere of a quantum bit - as a model or method for the deconstruction of concepts." µ