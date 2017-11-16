OnePlus 5T takes on the S8 and iPhone X with 18:9 display and Face Unlock

CHINESE PHONE MAKER OnePlus has - officially, this time - unveiled the OnePlus 5T, which packs a bezel-less design, improved camera credentials and Face Unlock technology.

Improving on the OnePlus 5 before it, the new OnePlus 5T slims down its bezels in order to squeeze in a larger 6in 1080x2160 AMOLED display, which sizes up to the Galaxy S8 with its 18:9 aspect ratio.

There's also a new mode called 'Sunlight Display' that, in a similar way to Apple's TrueTone technology, "adapts to harsh light to facilitate a great viewing experience."

With the bezels slimmed down, OnePlus has moved the fingerprint scanner to the rear of the aluminum-clad 5T. If you're not fond of the rear-facing sensor, OnePlus has also added an iPhone X-esque Face Unlock feature that utilises more than 100 identifiers, which means you can unlock the device by gawping at it.

Under the hood of the OnePlus 5T you'll find Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, naturally, paired with an Adreno 540 GPU, 8GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB built-in storage. There's no microSD for memory expansion, but OnePlus has retained the 3.5mm headphone jack and won't shut up about it.

OnePlus is quite keen to talk up the 5T's improved camera credentials, too. While it features the 20MP + 16MP dual lens set up as its predecessor, the 5T's secondary camera comes equipped with a larger f/1.7 aperture which should make for improved low-light photography.

Elsewhere, OnePlus' Intelligent Pixel Technology will see the secondary camera merges four pixels into one, reducing noise in low-light environments and enhancing clarity, while a new Portrait Mode will make your selfies less fuzzy, or something.

OxygenOS will also see some improvements on the OnePlus 5T, with the firm promising a "refined" software experience that's "faster, cleaner and more customizable" than those offered by rival manufacturers. This is thanks to OxygenOS' new platform, that enables a more streamlined software development process, resulting in faster, more consistent updates.

OnePlus will start selling the 5T from 21 November, with pricing starting from £449 here in Blighty. However, O2 will start taking pre-orders later on today (16 November), and those who order before 6 December will bag themselves 12 months of free Xbox Live Gold. µ