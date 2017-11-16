EE and Huawei's 5G network trial delivers 2.8Gbps download speeds

MOBILE OPERATOR EE has demonstrated a fully-functioning, end-to-end 5G test network that's capable of delivering 2.8Gbps download speeds.

The firm said that this is a major step in the testing of next-generation mobile connectivity and that it'll help it deliver a commercial, off-the-shelf 5G service in the future.

Working with mobile phone maker Huawei, the test linked a virtualized 5G core to a 64x64 Massive MIMO active antenna unit broadcasting 5G New Radio, which led to ground-breaking speeds.

EE said virtualizing these network technologies can reduce costs, increase efficiency and help create new services. These breakthroughs are being shown at the Huawei Global Mobile Broadband Forum, which takes place this week.

Using Huawei's proof-of-concept baseband unit, the telco linked its 5G core network to 100MHz of 3.5GHz test spectrum. As a result, high speeds and high latency rates were delivered end-to-red, as opposed to across air interface.

3GPP is currently working on the first official, global standards outlining how 5G will be built. EE's 5G architecture is aligned to Option 3 of 3GPP Release 15, which will be finalised next month.

Tom Bennett, director of network services and devices at EE, said: "We're using our experience in cutting-edge 4G technologies and our dedicated partnership approach to ensure technology leadership in 5G.

"The network architecture we've proven today is a huge step forward, and will drive our ambitious rollout timetable to be first for 5G."

Paul Carter, CEO of Global Wireless Solutions, said there's still a lot of disparity with this technology.

"In its current state, 5G refers to a variety of new technologies and requirements, rather than a concrete standard such as 4G," he said.

"For example, Samsung and KT in South Korea are developing a ‘5G' mobile phone network that can provide data throughputs of up to 2.3 Gbps, while by comparison AT&T's planned ‘5G' rollout in the US will start at just 400Mbps with only ‘theoretical' top speeds hitting the gigabit range.

He added: "There is also the interesting problem separate to standards on what spectrum 5G will be using. The proposed spectrum for 5G varies significantly between countries so agreement needs to first be met between operators, regulators and phone manufacturers.

"In the UK, Ofcom has claimed: ‘the choice of 700 MHz, 3.4 to 3.8 GHz and 26 GHz will create the best opportunity for the UK to benefit from the first wave of 5G equipment." µ