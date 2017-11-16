Twitter finally does something about its horrendous case of ticks

TWITTER HAS begun the process of overhauling its authentication and verification processes for its famous blue rick.

Amongst the first set of 'casualties' who lose their status are English Defence League boss Tommy Robinson, Jason Kessler who helped to organise the far-right march in Charlottesville, and National Policy Institute's Richard Spencer, all of whom have kicked off about it, but whom we are not going to give oxygen here.

Twitter's froze the blue tick scheme recently after realising that it was being used as a sign of endorsement or agreement which the company says, is not its purpose.

The tick is designed to prove that people are who they say they are but because it has given blue-tick holders high visibility in searches, it had served to emphasise the perception of endorsement.

The new scheme will remove verification from anyone who "promotes hate" on grounds including "race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or disease". This includes behaviour outside Twitter as well as on it.

A standard tactic in matters like this is the "But what about… X" method, and sure enough, some of the newly expunged haters have questioned whether the purge is consistent and naming other people that still have their blue tick such as disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein - as if other people's crimes somehow excuse their own.

In a series of tweets, Twitter said: "Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance. We recognise that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it. We have paused all general verifications while we work and will report back soon.

"We are conducting an initial review of verified accounts and will remove verification from accounts whose behaviour does not fall within these new guidelines. We will continue to review and take action as we work towards a new program we are proud of."

But some have questioned why, if the blue tick is a verification of identity, not an endorsement, why behaviour should come into it at all.

The fact of the matter is, whatever else you believe, the old scheme has hit the buffers and a new one will replace it in due course. µ