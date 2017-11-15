Firefox Quantum quietly reverts back to Google for default searches

MOZILLA HAS done a surprise about-face by reinstating Google as its primary search engine.

Following a 2014 deal, Firefox has used different search engines in different territories (with the option to switch to personal preference of course), but the most prevalent was Yahoo Search, which apparently is a thing.

It is based on Bing Search, which is apparently also a thing.

But with the launch of Firefox 57 (aka Firefox Quantum, the company's attempt to fuse an internet browser with a high-end dishwasher tablet) on Tuesday, users in many territories noted that Google has been reinstated.

Users in the USA, Canada, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all back in the claws of Google with this release and yes, sure enough here in Blighty, we can confirm that you're a Googler by default now.

"We exercised our contractual right to terminate our agreement with Yahoo based on a number of factors including doing what's best for our brand, our effort to provide quality web search, and the broader content experience for our users," said Mozilla chief business and legal officer Denelle Dixon in a statement

"We believe there are opportunities to work with Oath and Verizon outside of search.

"As part of our focus on user experience and performance in Firefox Quantum, Google will also become our new default search provider in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and Taiwan. With over 60 search providers pre-installed as defaults or secondary options across more than 90 language versions, Firefox has more choice in search providers than any other browser."

Which we suspect is another way of saying ‘the last thing we needed was the prospect of Yahoo being the out-of-the-box option doing anything to screw up this relaunch which is, let's face it, our big chance at a second coming, so we decided to take the hit and broke the agreement.'

But that's not a direct quote, and they definitely didn't say that.

Early reviews for Firefox Quantum have been good, but whether it will bring the brand back into contention alongside Google Chrome, which is far and away the most dominant search engine right now, remains to be seen. µ