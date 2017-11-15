Microsoft and Adobe unleash more than 100 bug fixes in bumper Patch Tuesday

Microsoft and Adobe unleash more than 100 patches in bumper Patch Tuesday

MICROSOFT AND ADOBE have released more than 100 patches between them to address dozens of security flaws, many of them rated 'critical'.

Microsoft's 53 patches address 20 bugs rated critical across its Edge and Internet Explorer, as well as Office and, obviously, various iterations of the Windows operating system.

There aren't any zero-day security flaws that require an urgent patch, although four of the bugs are publicly known but not yet exploited.

Chris Goettl, manager of product management security at Ivanti, provider of LanDesk, described Microsoft's Patch Tuesday action as "fairly tame".

He continued: "[There are] 47 total unique vulnerabilities resolved across 11 updates. Two of these have been publicly disclosed, which means enough information has been released to the public to allow a threat actor to create an exploit or at least giving them a jump start on where to begin.

Goettl highlighted two particular vulnerabilities affecting both Internet Explorer and Edge, CVE-2017-11827 and CVE-2017-11848.

"CVE-2017-11827 affects both IE and Edge. This vulnerability could be used in user targeted attacks, like a phishing email or exploiting a website, then convincing a user to open a malicious attachment or content.

"Once exploited the attacker would gain equal rights to the current user. If the user is a full administrator the attacker would gain control of the affected system.

"The second vulnerability (CVE-2017-11848) is an information disclosure vulnerability in Internet Explorer that could allow an attacker to track the navigation of the user leaving a maliciously crafted page," he warned.

Greg Wiseman, a senior security researcher at security company Rapid7, pointed out that web browser issues account for two-thirds of Microsoft's patched vulnerabilities this month, with Edge out-scoring Internet Explorer two-to-one (24 to IE's 12).

"No non-browser vulnerabilities are considered critical this month, but with a little bit of social engineering, an attacker could theoretically combine one of the Office-based RCE vulnerabilities, like CVE-2017-11878 or CVE-2017-11882, with a Windows kernel privilege escalation weakness, such as CVE-2017-11847, to gain complete control over a system," he said.

"Thankfully, none of the patched vulnerabilities this time around are known to be exploited in the wild."

At least, not yet.

Adobe, meanwhile, offered up a treat of 83 patches, including five critical for the usually utterly secure Flash player. All five of these security flaws enable remote code execution in Adobe Flash if left unpatched.

Adobe's trove of patches also fix 62 security flaws in Acrobat and Acrobat Reader, including fixes for a plethora of remote code execution security flaws.

A number of other items of Adobe software also require urgent fixes, including Photoshop, Adobe Digital Editions, Shockwave, InDesign and Connect. All have at least one flaw rated critical, so if you're running anything made by Adobe you basically need to get it patched as a matter of urgency. µ