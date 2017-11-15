CompuServe's forums are shutting down as Oath trims more fat

FORERUNNER OF chat rooms and social media as we know it, CompuServe Forums, is shutting down.

Yeah. They were still working. Really.

The ISP began back in 1979 when screeching dial-up modems would connect you to the best text-only information money could buy.

As the internet moved on, CompuServe became little more than those forums and a name, and the company ended up in the hands of AOL back in 1998 as the world wide web really blew up at the turn of the millennium.

But time waits for no man, nor machine, and nineteen years later, as Yahoo and AOL merge their synergies (shudder) to become Oath, it's time to say goodbye to CompuServe forums.

What is left of them will be removed on 15 December with assurances that "all of your email news weather sport and entertainment information will remain available to you after this change."

This is by the more portentous" "We are constantly evaluating the content and services that are available through the service, and look forward to bringing you new content and services in the future."

We suspect the latter is code for "Stand by for instructions on how to migrate to the Yahoo account you never knew you wanted because, let's face it, you didn't".

Oath has been working hard to make itself a leaner, fitter organisation since it was formed from the wreckage of Yahoo's attempts to escape multiple misfortunes (and yet its email encryption still isn't working properly) and has been getting rid of some of its deadest weight as it modernises under Verizon's ownership

Last month, the company killed off AIM, one of the original instant messenger providers after 20 years, showing that nothing is sacred and its Alto mail app which was one of the few that could hold a candle to native smartphone email is also for the chop.

We'd be very nervous about now if we worked for MapQuest, Netscape or Moviefone. µ