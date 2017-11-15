Twitter's new APIs give devs more options... at a price

TWITTER THIS WEEK announced that it's launching new paid-for APIs for developers that need access to more tweets and higher rate limits.

Ahead of the announcement, if developers wanted to make use of Twitter's platform, there was either a free plan or an enterprise level API, but nothing in between. The free plan gives basic access to Twitter data and search functionality, while the Gnip API gives real-time and historical data, thereby making it far more useful, and powerful as a basis to build applications.

The new APIs - the first of which is the Search Tweets API - sit right between these two levels, giving more advanced functionality than the free plan offers, but costing less than the enterprise level option.

"We've built these new products to enable innovation — whether you're just getting started and building a proof of concept, or are an established company experimenting with new products and ideas," Adam Tornes, data product manager at Twitter, wrote in a post.

The Search Tweets API gives access to the past 30 days' of Twitter data, allows more Tweets per request and has higher rate limits than the existing free plan can handle. It also allows for more complex queries.

Pricing for the first new API starts at $149 per month, but there are different tiers of access (depending on requirements) that all come with no minimum lock-in period, and instead using rolling monthly contracts.

To keep better track of exactly how much Twitter data devs are using, the company's also launched a new developer portal that it says provides more transparent access to usage stats, as well as a simple way to manage subscriptions and payments.

While on one hand, it'll be a welcomed move from many developers, it's almost ironic that the company is trying hard to win back the goodwill of developers that want to tap into its API after having killed off so many good projects back in 2012. µ