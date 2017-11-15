Apple overtakes Xiaomi and Fitbit to regain top spot in wearable shipments

XIAOMI'S REIGN as the world's leading wearable maker was short-lived, with Apple regaining the number one spot in the third quarter.

Back in August, analyst outfit Canalys reported that Xiaomi had flogged more wearables than both Apple and Fitbit to become world's biggest selling wearable tech company for the first time.

It's now three months later, and Canalys' latest figures show that Xiaomi has been knocked off its throne by Apple, which sold 3.9 million wearables during Q3 to once again be crowned the market leader.

Apple's its strongest quarter so far in 2017 comes off the back of strong Apple Watch Series 3 sales, the firm's first wearable to offer a baked-in LTE connection, which Canalys estimates accounted for 800,000 of watches sold during the three month period.

Analyst Jason Low commented: "Strong demand for the LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 has dispelled service providers' doubts about the cellular smartwatch not appealing to customers.

However, Low added that, despite strong shipments, the Apple Watch 3 didn't reach its full potential in the third quarter due to "limited availability as demand outstripped supply in major markets."

Xiaomi and Fitbit weren't too far behind, with Q3 shipments of 3.6 million and 3.5 million, respectively. However, despite the strong performance from these three firms, Canalys notes that waning demand for basic bands meant the overall wearable band market fell 2 per cent to reach 17.3 million units.

This was felt by Android Wear smartwatch makers, with Canalys' figures showing that Huawei and Samsung claimed just six and five per cent of the overall market, respectively. Samsung's Gear S3 sold just 500,000 units, the firm estimates, while just 200,000 punters picked up Huawei's Watch 3.

"Google must show stronger commitment to help Android Wear vendors, which are now mostly watchmakers and fashion brands, to further improve the user experience and app ecosystem," Low added.

"Otherwise, the market will see further consolidation, as vendors such as Apple, Samsung and Fitbit dominate with their watch software platforms. µ