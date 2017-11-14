Firefox Quantum finally launches to the world with double the speed

NOT FOR PROFIT browser maker the Mozilla Foundation has taken its long-awaited Firefox 57, aka Quantum browser, out of beta, representing the firm's attempts to re-establish its market share after several years of decline.

Firefox Quantum uses a series of algorithms to make itself twice as fast as Firefox builds from this Spring. And yes, the results are noticeable.

The Firefox blog explains: "It's fast. Really fast. Firefox Quantum is over twice as fast as Firefox from six months ago, built on a completely overhauled core engine with brand new technology stolen from our advanced research group, and graced with a beautiful new look designed to get out of the way and let you do what you do best: surf a ton of pages, open a zillion tabs, all guilt free because Firefox Quantum uses less memory than the competition. Your computer will thank you."

And with that let us sit back and watch the 2016 browser wars ratchet. Though if nothing else it might stop Microsoft gloating when you try changing browsers in Windows 10.

The whole browser is built on a new CSS engine called Stylo which is more in tune with the hardware demands of the present day - this is, after all the biggest single change in Firefox history.

The multi-process foundation which has already seen Firefox speed up significantly forms a vital part of the new service too and there's a shiny new look to top it all off.

Statswise, more than 700 people have added code since the initial developer release in August, including 80 volunteers.

And then there's this juicy little stat. The new toolbar can be customised in 265,252,859,191,742,656,903,069,040,640,000 permutations.

Firefox Quantum is out now and works across Windows, Mac and Linux with the new look rolling out on iOS and Android too.

You can dig deeper here. µ