WhatsApp's official iPad app is reportedly coming soon

FACEBOOK-OWNED MESSAGING SERVICE WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to launch a dedicated iPad app.

WhatsApp launched eight years ago, and while it's available on a number of platforms including the now-defunct BlackBerry and Symbian OSes, the firm is yet to launch an official app for iPad users.

That could soon be about to change, according to WhatsApp update tracking website WABetaInfo which has tweeted that a dedicated Whatsapp for iPad app is in development.



"Great news for all WhatsApp users having an iPad device. Our rumour about a WhatsApp for iPad app was real (real like our other rumours as WhatsApp Business and the Facebook infrastructure)," it said, adding that WhatsApp Desktop 0.2.6968 app references for an iPad application.

However, it remains unclear as to whether WhatsApp will launch a full-fat iPad app, or whether it will settle for something similar to WhatsApp Web.

iPad users will no doubt be hoping for the former, as WhatsApp Web can currently be used on the iPad, sort of, and doesn't offer a great experience.

To do so, users have to head to web.whatsapp.com in the Safari browser and scan a QR code using their iPhone to link the web client to their handset. Although the app can be pinned to the home screen, iPad owners using this workaround aren't able to get notifications unless the Safari browser is kept open.

WhatsApp, naturally, hasn't commented on the rumours and there's no word yet as to when the app likely will be released.

Just two weeks ago, WhatsApp announced a new feature that lets users delete embarrassing messages for the first time. The tool, available on iOS and Android, comes with two options - 'Delete for Everyone' and 'Delete for Me'.

The first option lets users be wiped and removed for all users' in a conversation, while the latter - as its name suggests - will see a wiped message removed from your history but continue to remain in the recipient's chat. µ