HTC's Vive Focus is the first standalone VR headset to offer 'world scale' tracking

TAIWANESE FIRM HTC has officially outed the Vive Focus, its first standalone virtual reality (VR) headset.

The headset, first teased back in July, was unveiled at the firm's Vive Developer Conference in Beijing. The Snapdragon 835-powered device is being touted as the first standalone headset to offer 'world scale' inside-out six-degree-of-freedom (6DoF) tracking support, although HTC hasn't yet said when the Vive Focus will be released.

As a standalone headset, the Vive Focus doesn't have to be hooked up to a PC or smartphone in order to function, and it comes with its own "high-resolution" AMOLED screen that "realises the best possible VR experience, with low latency and unmatched clarity."

Full specs haven't yet been confirmed, but HTC has said that the standalone headset will utilise the firm's newly-announced Vive Wave VR open platform and Viveport store to access apps and content.

"As the world continues to become more mobile and connected, we've been working closely with Vive though our HMD Accelerator Program and advanced VR software features to enable immersive virtual reality experiences without the needs for wires or PCs," says Hugo Swart, senior director of product management at Qualcomm.

"The combination of Snapdragon's ultra-low power, high-performance VR coupled with the new Vive Wave VR open platform will help content developers deliver best-in-class mobile VR experiences to users."

Availability details remain a mystery, although it's likely the Vive Focus will be released in China before it sees a global rollout.

This isn't the only bad news HTC had to announce on Monday, as it's also confirmed that it no plans to release a standalone Daydream Vive device.

Google has been keen to point out that Lenovo is still developing a Daydream headset, although not much had been said about the device since it was first announced back in May. µ