Qualcomm rebuffs Broadcom's takeover bid, says offer 'dramatically undervalues' the company

CHIPMAKER Qualcomm has, as expected, rejected Broadcom's $130bn takeover bid, claiming the offer "dramatically undervalues" the multi-billion dollar company.

Qualcomm said on Monday that its Board of Directors "unanimously rejected" Broadcom's record-breaking offer, having agreed that the $70 per share bid "dramatically undervalues Qualcomm" and "comes with significant regulatory uncertainty."

In a statement, Paul Jacobs, executive chairman and chairman of the board of Qualcomm, said: "It is the Board's unanimous belief that Broadcom's proposal significantly undervalues Qualcomm relative to the company's leadership position in mobile technology and our future growth prospects."

The firm's CEO, Steve Mollenkopf, added that "no company is better positioned in mobile, IoT, automotive, edge computing and networking within the semiconductor industry.

"We are confident in our ability to create significant additional value for our stockholders as we continue our growth in these attractive segments and lead the transition to 5G," he said.

In response to Qualcomm's rejection, Broadcom has said it will look to engage with the chipmaker's board and management, adding that it had received positive feedback from key customers and stockholders.

"We continue to believe our proposal represents the most attractive, value-enhancing alternative available to Qualcomm stockholders and we are encouraged by their reaction," Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said.

"Many have expressed to us their desire that Qualcomm meet with us to discuss our proposal."

According to a report at Reuters, Broadcom could increase its offer to up to $90 per share.

This comes after the FT last week reported that Broadcom's current $70 per share offer was far from anything Qualcomm's board would consider seriously, with the firm viewing the bid as "opportunistic" because of the fact that it's price has recently tanked due to its ongoing legal skirmish with Apple.

This battle began when Apple sued Qualcomm for $1bn and halted royalty payments to the company over complaints that Qualcomm was 'overcharging billions' for technologies that they had nothing to do with.

This lack of royalty payments is doing significant damage to Qualcomm's bottom line, as the chipmaker revealed earlier this month that its profits had dropped 90 percent year-over-year. µ