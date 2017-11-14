Estonia cuffs alleged FSS agent for planning to commit 'computer crime'

ESTONIAN AUTHORITIES have arrested a supposed agent at the Russian Federal Security Service (FSS) for planning to commit computer-related crime in the country.

Ars Technica reports that Estonian authorities picked up the 20-year-old man leaving the city of Narva after he was apparently trying to return to Russia with confidential information.

Investigators claim he was prepared to commit "non-violent acts of an alien directed against the Republic of Estonia" and "a computer crime".

This information was revealed by Estonian FireEye analyst Patrik Maldre, who translated the account of the arrest in Estonian newspaper Postimees.

Authorities around the world are constantly trying to catch Russian agents with technical abilities, and in 2014, the country arrested two former Russian agents.

Russia has been caught up in a string of cyber-related scandals over the past few months. In particular, the country is accused of meddling" in the 2016 American presidential election.

The country used a ton of dirty tactics to influence the American population. For instance, it's bought advertisements and fake accounts on social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

And, in 2007, Estonia suffered from a catastrophic denial-of-service attack initiated by cybercriminals based in Russia.

Speaking to Estonian public broadcaster ERR, state prosecutor Inna Ombler said: "Acting against the Republic of Estonia as an agent of the special service of a foreign country is without a doubt a serious crime, and we will figure out all the essential facts as soon as possible.

The country has notified the appropriate Russian authorities, said Ombler. "Right now, we can say without releasing any details that greater damage was prevented."

"Russia's diplomatic institutions are keeping a close eye on the development of the situation," the embassy said. "Our consuls are ready to provide assistance to the Russian citizen when a request from him to this effect is received." µ