Google Pixel 2 XL has a problem with responsiveness at screen edges

MONDAY COMETH and with it, the inevitable latest problem with the Pixel 2 XL, which is fast becoming the ET Video Game of the smartphone era.

Today we have news from the Pixel Community Forum via Android Police, that the edges of the screen don't always respond to touch properly. There's a video below showing what we mean.

Long-suffering Orrin, a community manager at Google's forums responds

Hey All,

Thanks for all the reports here, and to those that sent up additional info. The team has been investigating, and this will be addressed in a future OTA update.

Cheers!

Apparently, the problem is well-intentioned, it's the way that the phone protects from your accidental sweaty palms, being a bit over-zealous.

But considering the track record (and price-tag) of what Google hoped would be an iPhone rival, then we're still struggling to comprehend that we're having to write another story about a bug.

Remember this is in addition to:

the weird blue hue to the screen which is apparently deliberate but that they've ‘fixed' anyway,

the screen burn, a term that we last heard in 2003,

the black smearing, usually caused by a cheap panel being used, the weird flashes during locking and unlocking,

the units which failed Quality Assurance and were sent out anyway,

the units that made it to customers without Android installed,

the random Android Auto crashes, the audio issues when recording video, the failure to detect a microphone in Google Assistant,

the random snaps and crackles, the problems with portrait mode, and the fact that Google removed the "Keep Wifi on during sleep" option (remember that? seems like a world away now…)

all of which has led Google to extend everyone's warranties to be on the safe side, then the rollout of the Pixel 2 and 2 XL at least vindicates our comments that they are too ruddy expensive and at most could be classed as one of the messiest rollouts of all time (Imma let you finish Google).

Sadly, the reality is, it was more important to get it out before the iPhone 8 debuted than to get it right, seemingly. µ