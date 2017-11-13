Fans revolt against EA's Star Wars in-game payment system

GAMES FIRM EA's attempts to cool the waters around its decision to rinse players of the latest Star Wars Battlefield for large points (money) have blown up in its face because punters ain't buying it and do not think that it is fair to play for hours and pour money into their console in order to gain access to key players like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

EA responded to posts about its crappy move on Reddit with a statement about how spending large amounts of time and money on a computer game should be a self-affirming thing, and is not just a pay for progress route to gaming domination,

"Our goal involves creating a compelling progression path for all of our players. There's a lot of content at launch with even more coming via live service, and we'll continuously adjust our progression mechanics to give players a sense of accomplishment as they explore all of Battlefront 2," it says in its statement.

"The intent is to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes. We selected initial values based upon data from the Open Beta and other adjustments made to milestone rewards before launch.

"Among other things, we're looking at average per-player credit earn rates on a daily basis, and we'll be making constant adjustments to ensure that players have challenges that are compelling, rewarding, and of course attainable via gameplay."

The R/StarWarsBattlefront thread on Reddit, though, is brimming with complaints from users, most of whom do not feel that this is particularly fair. The statement from EA has had a big impact and has earned the post tens of thousands of downvotes, a new Reddit record.

This is because EA is accused of forcing people to buy LootPacks in order to progress. These cost real money and, in one case, a player claims to have spent tens of thousands of in game credits in a bid to win themselves a Darth Vader to play with.

EA has promised to keep an eye on comments from users of the game as it comes out of its demo mode and goes into sale in shops.

"We appreciate the conversation here, and our team is working to make the best choices possible for the game and the players," it burbled on Reddit. "We will provide more details and updates as we can." µ