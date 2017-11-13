Connected sex toy bug leaves users feeling exposed

SMART SEX toy maker Lovense has confirmed that users of its connected sex toys could inadvertently have audio recordings of their sessions stored on their phones.

The company's statement comes in response to concerned comments posted by a Reddit user that noticed an unexpected .3gp audio file called 'tempSoundPlay' buried away on his Android handset when preparing it for a full reset.

"The file was a FULL audio recording 6 minutes long of the last time I had used the app to control my SO's remote control vibrator," Tydoctor wrote.

While other Reddit users also found they had the file on their Android phones, the company was quick to jump into the thread with an official presence to re-assure users that it's an unintentional bug, rather than an intended feature of the app.

Most importantly in that message, Lovense said that it wasn't accessing those recordings in any way or transmitting them to its servers, but that mic access is required for the Sound Control feature that responds to music and sounds.

"Your concern is completely understandable. But rest assured, no information or data is sent to our servers.

This cache file currently remains on you phone instead of deleting itself once your session is finished. Also, when the file is created it overwrites itself (no new files are created)," Lovense said.

A later update confirmed that the an upgrade to the Android app had fixed the problem altogether, and that it hadn't been present in the iOS version.

Bugs do happen, but code glitches in apps that operate connected sex toys are particularly worrisome, with other companies like Standard Innovation (We-Vibe maker) falling foul of privacy violations and being ordered to make settlement payments with users. µ