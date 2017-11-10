Logitech backs down: will give all Harmony Link customers a Harmony Hub for free

LOGITECH HAS agreed that all customers of its soon-to-be-defunct Harmony Link universal remote device will be offered a Harmony Hub, reversing a decision that included plans to brick the Link with no recourse, unless the product was still under warranty.

"I made a mistake. It was an honest mistake," Rory Dooley, head of Logitech Harmony, told Wired. "Mea culpa. We're going to do right by our customers, and do the right thing."

Originally, customers without a warranty would get a 35 percent discount on the replacement device, but now Dooley has confirmed that if you send them a Harmony Link, they'll send you a Harmony Hub, even if you've not registered as a customer, just to remove all doubt.

It turns a major PR disaster into a pretty sweet deal for Link owners. The Hub is a far more powerful piece of kit with a database of almost 300,000 devices. It can also act as an extender to the likes of Alexa, Google Assistant, Homey, and Smartthings. Even without it can control basic IoT devices such as Philips Hue and LIFX.

The whole sorry saga of the Link was compounded when it was discovered that the words "class action lawsuit" were being blocked from the swear-jars of Logitech's social media platforms. That one has a less clear conclusion apart from the fact that, yes it's filtered and yes they knew, but it seems that it's no longer an issue.

As you might expect, this all came to light because disgruntled users threatened Logitech with a class action lawsuit. Fortunately, the company saw the light first.

Link users have until March next year before their devices are deliberately bricked, as it was not considered cost-effective to keep them updated.

Logitech's Harmony devices rely on the cloud, and by removing the device, which it believes is obsolete, it can save a fortune of storage. It's just now, the payoff will mean that the break-even point will be a bit further down the line. µ