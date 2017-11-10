Snapchat company looks to East London hipsters to offset £30m Spectacles flop

SNAP INC, FRESH off the back of announcing a $40 million (around £30 million) write-down of its augmented reality Spectacles hardware in the US, is going to try flogging them to people in East London via a pop-up shop.

Earlier in the week, Snapchat announced a total loss for the year of $2.2 billion, which included 'hundreds of thousands' of the unsold Spectacles.

Exactly how much of a dent it's expecting to put in that bottom line is debatable - it's not even the first time they've gone on sale in London, having previously been dispensed from vending machines at £130 a pop.

Snapchat's Spectacles generated quite a buzz around they're launch in September last year in the US, but actual buyers were harder to come by just a few short months after they were introduced.

According to The Verge, there's no suggestion that the specs will come down in price when the store opens tomorrow, November 11th, at Shoreditch's Boxpark retail space.

All in all, it hasn't been a very good month (or year) for Snap really, with the ephemeral photo-sharing service also suffering from more than 12 hours of downtime earlier in the week.

If you fancy spending £130 on looking like a bit of a doofus simply to use Snapchat, your chance begins tomorrow. µ