GOOGLE HAS teamed up with entirely honest German car maker Volkswagen to explore ways in which Google's quantum computing technology can be applied in the automotive sector.

In particular, VW has corralled Google into helping out on three particular projects.

Google, which wastes a chunk of the money it makes from online advertising on developing quantum computing, will provide VW with quantum compute power and data resources to help it out on traffic optimisation, machine learning and high performance batteries.

Although quantum computing is still relatively new, underpowered and expensive it has the potential to solve particular complex problems highly efficiently.

Working with specialists at the Volkswagen Information Technology Centers in San Francisco and Munich, Google will develop a range of new algorithms for future cars.

Motoring website Roadshow reports that one of the projects the two companies are working on includes using this technology to develop ways of cutting down travel times.

The firm pointed to traffic guidance systems, empty parking spaces and available EV chargers, which could slash travel times.

Martin Hofmann, chief information officer at Volkswagen Group, said: "Quantum computing technology opens up new dimensions and represents the fast-track for future-oriented topics.

"We at Volkswagen want to be among the first to use quantum computing for corporate processes as soon as this technology is commercially available. Thanks to our cooperation with Google, we have taken a major step towards this goal."

Hartmut Neven, director of the Google Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, added: "Volkswagen has enormous expertise in solving important, real-world engineering problems.

"And it is an honor for us to collaborate on how quantum computing may be able to make a difference in the automotive industry." µ