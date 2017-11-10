iPhone X really hates British weather

APPLE'S WORKING on a fix for a problem with its brand new shiny iPhone X handsets that stops them responding to screen presses in cold weather.

Admittedly, it might sound like the sort of tongue-in-cheek joke that usually applies to Britain's railways when inclement weather strikes, but it turns out that the new £1,000 iPhone really hates it when there's a chill in the air.

Officially, Apple recommends that you use your phone in temperatures of 0º and 35º C but even when that's the case, some users have found that the phone becomes pretty much entirely unresponsive when you move from somewhere warm to somewhere cold.

Sadly, there's no exact timeframe for the cold weather fix but Apple's investigating the issue for an upcoming software release, it confirmed to The Loop.

"We are aware of instances where the iPhone X screen will become temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment. After several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again. This will be addressed in an upcoming software update."

While Apple's working on a software update that will fix the problem, in the meantime, if you find yourself having the same problems, simply locking and then unlocking the screen again should resolve your issue temporarily. µ

Of course, you might think it entirely nuts that Apple needs to ship a full iOS update to update such a simple issue, particularly when it's only just started shipping an upgrade that restores a working 'i' key when typing out a message.

Until you install the update, many iPhones will continue to autocorrect the letter 'i' to ⍰ or a capitalised letter 'A'. Updating to iOS version 11.1.1 should solve the issue for you though.

A £1,000 phone that doesn't work in the cold and can't type the letter 'i' - you can't make this stuff up. µ