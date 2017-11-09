Apple's next iPad will ditch home button in favour of Face ID, probably

APPLE IS REPORTEDLY working on a new iPad that ditches the home button in favour of the Face ID system introduced on the iPhone X.

Bloomberg has learnt of Apple's plans from 'people familiar with the matter', who let slip that the firm's next-gen iPad will be the first to adopt the Animoji-enabling face recognition system.

Apple will in turn ditch the Touch ID sensor that has been found on all iPad models since 2014, which means users will have to rely on the new gestures introduced in iOS 11 for navigation.

Getting rid of the physical home button will also see Apple "noticeably reduce" the size of the bezels surrounding the iPad's display, the anonymous sources said. This will likely see the tablet's screen - which will reportedly be a similar size to that on the 10.5in iPad Pro - fill the front of the device, but Bloomberg's report doesn't confirm whether it will feature the iPhone X's signature "notch" up top.

It does report, however, that Apple won't adopt the same OLED tech used for the iPhone X, noting that "technical and financial constraints" means will probably stick with the LCD tech found on current iPad models.

A faster processor is also expected. This could arrive in the form of the Apple A11X CPU, which is expected to be a 7nm chip that, according to MacRumours, Apple started developing with TSMC earlier this year. This will be paired Apple-designed GPU, similar to that found inside the iPhone X

An improved Apple Pencil will also reportedly debut alongside the 2018 iPad, which Bloomberg also claims will feature a faster processor and Apple-designed GPU similar to the iPhone X.

According to the report, the new iPad will be released "a little more than a year" after the Apple's last iPad Pro update, suggesting it could see a launch sometime around September next year.

Apple, naturally, refused to comment on the report. µ