CARING, SHARING software rental firm Microsoft has released a new version of its Windows 10 operating system to members of the Insider Programme, uless they're using PCs with AMD chips.

The company confirmed that because of a failed bug check, the decision had been made to only issue the update to those running on Intel chipsets.

There's no evidence to suggest that those on the Slow Ring will be similarly limited, nor that Microsoft plans to make a habit of prioritising one type of chip over another. They'd never do that. Honest.

The new release adds a bunch of new features that will eventually reach us mere mortals, probably in next Spring's yet-to-be-named update of the stable operating system.

We have to be careful not to be too judgemental of Microsoft for this. If the features were ready and bug-free, there'd be no need for an Insider Programme in the first place, and users in the Fast Ring should be going into it with their eyes open that there are bugs.

They and we would never recommend installing an Insider Build on your only, main or critical computer.

Amongst the enhancements are the option to mute individual tabs in desolate internet browser Edge, should they be making annoying noises, and a Near Share feature that works a bit like Apple's Airdrop, meaning you can transfer files between nearby computers and devices using drag and drop. It's powered by Bluetooth so it won't be mega-fast, but it's still good for photos and weblinks, for example.

Also coming to Edge is support to store your EPUB ebooks directly into the browser, suggesting it is hoping that you can start using your Surface as an e-reader more. Maybe there's hope for the Surface Mini yet?

If you're an Insider, you'll already know about how to get the update. If you're not and have a spare computer to play with, check the MS website.