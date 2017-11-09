Airbus 'was aware' of software vulnerability that caused A400M plane crash

SPANISH REGULATORS have said that Airbus and European safety specialists were aware the software vulnerability that caused an A400M military plane to crash.

In May 2015, an Airbus A400M crashed in a field in Seville, Spain when three of its four engines failed following take-off. Four out of six members of the crew were killed in the accident.

The Airbus military plane, which is used for carrying cargo and troops, relies on data to run its engines. However, it was deleted when engineers working for the firm installed additional software before the flight.

Pilots weren't given any prior warning that there was an issue with the software and only realised when the engines stopped working. Shortly after, reports began circling indicating the company's culpability.

Following the crash, Spanish military investigators started working on a confidential report to determine the causes of the accident. Completed in the summer, it shows the role Airbus played in causing the crash.

According to extracts seen by Reuters, the engineers were affected by faulty software, which the engine manufacturers had apparently warned Airbus and the European Aviation Safety Agency about in October 2014.

They were told that a software fault could render the engines of the A400M useless, and that crew onboard may not receive prior warning when such a problem occurs. That was the scenario, claim the investigators, in the A400M crash in May 2015.

Developed for the militaries of Spain, Britain, Belgium, Germany, France, Turkey and Luxembourg, the project has been plagued with delays and smashed its original, not inconsiderable budget of $23bn. It's been slapped with a plethora of restrictions.

Airbus tells Reuters that the crash was caused as a result of "multiple, different factors and contributory causes". However, it wouldn't comment on the leaks from the investigation but did say that the firm has since reviewed its systems.

"The mitigation measures derived from that report were not sufficient," the investigators wrote. µ