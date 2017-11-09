Self-driving shuttle bus involved in crash just hours after Las Vegas launch

A SELF-DRIVING SHUTTLE BUS was involved in a crash just two hours after its launch in Las Vegas.

The driverless vehicle, touted as the US' first self-driving shuttle, was launched this week as part of a joint project of insurance giant AAA (American Automobile Association), transportation company Kelois and French tech firm Nayva.

Just hours after the shuttle, which can carry 11 passengers at a time, had embarked on its inaugural journey it was involved in a minor collision with a delivery truck.

City spokesman Jace Radke said in a statement that the truck emerged from an alley and clipped the shuttle's front bumper. No one was injured in the incident and the incident caused minor damage.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the human driver of the other vehicle was at fault.

#BREAKING Driverless shuttle crashes on first day of service in downtown Las Vegashttps://t.co/5DfiwTlhdE pic.twitter.com/R7cPnBxEBv — KSNV News 3 (@News3LV) November 8, 2017

"The shuttle did its job in that the sensors hit on the truck, knew the truck was coming and stopped as it was supposed to do. The problem was the truck didn't stop," Mr Radke said.

"That's the whole point of doing this, is to test it in traffic, see what happens when it's introduced with moving cars and all those variables out there."

The Las Vegas crash is not the first time self-driving vehicles have been involved in a collision. Google's self-driving vehicles have been involved in a number of minor incidents, and in March, Uber was forced to halt its self-driving vehicle tests in the US following a collision in Arizona.

News of this latest collision comes just a day after Google offshoot Waymo announced plans to take on rival Uber with a fully autonomous ride-hailing service.

The firm announced on Wednesday that, following successful trials of its vehicles on public roads in Arizona, it'll soon let anyone hop in one of its modified Fiat Chrysler Pacifica minivans, which are kitted out with self-driving tech and don't require a human driver behind the wheel. µ